Míchel knows how to accept all defeats, including the painful elimination from the Cup against Logroñés, as long as his players give “100%”, something that the Girona coach has never doubted. The man from Madrid maintains his faith in his pupils intact and is therefore confident that his team will have a “perfect match” this Saturday in Montilivi (9pm) to have a chance against Real Madrid, “a great team”.

“The team has brought many joys, and we are at a good moment in the club’s history. The fans are angry about the Cup, like us. The other day was a tough day, but it wasn’t for lack of attitude. That’s why I’m calm. We don’t show our best version. My team never makes a fool of themselves. I don’t like the question. My players have always given 100%. Many teams have suffered in the Cup. There are many factors and in one match many things can happen,” the Vallecano coach explained in the preview of the duel against the whites, who recovers Yáser Asprilla and has the doubt about Solís, in addition to being able to tell due to injury with Tsygankov and Yangel Herrera.

Maybe I’m eating my words, but the goal is to be in Europe next year.”

MichelGirona coach





Míchel advocated for “improving the version of the other day” in Las Gaunas, with a defeat on penalties, and even asked for excellence from his team: “It is a match of maximum difficulty, we are playing against one of the best teams in the world. We have to play a perfect game and I think we can do it.”

Real Madrid also does not come to Montilivi at its best, having been irregular throughout the season and after losing in Bilbao against Athletic in a match where it was subdued by the Basques for much of the duel. But Míchel doesn’t trust it. “Madrid lost the other day, but if you analyze it you see very good things and few defects. There is no good time to face Real Madrid. They are players who overcome lines with driving. Bellngham, Mbappé, Brahim, Rodrygo, Valverde… They don’t have Kroos’ pass, but they have Modric. We have to play together and leave them few spaces,” he analyzed Ancelotti’s men.

The Girona players, in training this Friday. David Borrat / EFE

One of Míchel’s headaches is stopping Mbappé who arrives in a bad dynamic, after missing two penalties, but who remains “without a doubt one of the best players in the world.” The Vallecano defended the Frenchman, ensuring that his mistakes have “more impact because he is one of the players who is most in focus” and highlighted that “his acceleration with and without the ball is very difficult to stop.” “All of us coaches try to stop players of this level and we have a plan. One way is to move the line further back. We’ll see what we do. But we don’t want to give up our idea of ​​the game,” he added.

The coach also explained that “there is no need to motivate the players” for a match like this, although he clarified that he will have to talk to “the newbies” in the locker room who have never faced Real Madrid “so that they understand that it is a different match.” ”. Regarding his team, Míchel is also concerned about offensive productivity “in three quarters of the field”, where they must be “more aggressive” and “finish more plays” to avoid the whites’ transitions.

“All the coaches try to stop players of Mbappé’s level and we have a plan.”

MichelGirona coach





Beyond the match against Real Madrid and Tuesday’s duel against Liverpool in the Champions League, the challenge for the Spaniard from Madrid is to keep his team alive in the two competitions in “February”, a high challenge considering that Girona is lurking the bottom of the European classification. Míchel continues to hope to raise the “version” of his team in the next part of the season and set himself a challenge: “Maybe I’m eating my words, but the goal is to be in Europe next year.”

Check the EA Sports League standings.