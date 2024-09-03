The United States is considering what other actions to take against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to demonstrate that All of his political decisions have consequences and are in retaliation for the arrest warrant for opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia.

According to the criteria of

“In coordination with our partners, we are considering a variety of options to demonstrate to Mr. Maduro and his representatives that their actions in Venezuela will have consequences,” said White House National Security Adviser John Kirby in a conversation with the media on Tuesday.

John Kirby, one of the White House spokesmen. Photo:EFE/EPA/Julia Nikhinson Share

The senior official in President Joe Biden’s government recalled that These actions are being considered to condemn the arrest warrant against opposition leader Edmundo González in Venezuela for allegedly inciting violence, something that “of course is not accurate,” Kirby said.

“This is just another example of Mr. Maduro’s efforts to maintain power by force and refuse to acknowledge that Mr. Gonzalez won the majority of the vote on July 28,” Kirby said, without detailing what form those possible consequences will take.

Venezuela’s Attorney General’s Office on Monday asked a court specializing in terrorism crimes to issue an arrest warrant against González Urrutia, candidate of the largest opposition coalition, for his “alleged commission of crimes of usurpation of functions” and “forgery of public documents,” in relation to the electoral records of the presidential elections of July 28.

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. Photo:(EPA) EFE Share

The request was made after the Prosecutor’s Office summoned González Urrutia on three occasions and the opponent decided not to appear, as he did not know in what capacity he should appear and did not acknowledge the crimes that the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) attributes to him.

The most recent actions: Maduro’s official plane

Kirby recalled that In recent months, the United States has already “applied and calibrated” sanctions against Venezuela “in light of the general interests” of the North American country and “the actions and omissions taken by Maduro and his representatives.”

The latest major action against the Venezuelan government was the seizure on Monday of Maduro’s official plane, which was seized in the Dominican Republic by order of the United States authorities, as part of the sanctions applied to Caracas.

According to Washington, the aircraft, which was transferred to Florida after being “illegally purchased” for $13 million, is a Dassault Falcon 900EX owned by Maduro and people affiliated with him in Venezuela, which was operated on his behalf.

The Venezuelan government announced after the seizure that reserves the right to take legal action to repair the damage and said in a statement that what happened was a “criminal practice.”

Last April, the United States partially reversed the easing of sanctions on Venezuelan oil and gas, accusing Nicolás Maduro of failing to fulfill his electoral commitments by disqualifying opposition candidate María Corina Machado.