If you have one Costco Banamex credit card then the following information will be very useful to you, today in Debate we explain to you what changes this store has had.

Previously, clients of costco and Banamex users who have a credit card, received on their purchases, 3% cassbackhowever, this action is modified.

The Costco Banamex card cashback works by accumulating a percentage of your purchases made over a year.

Starting in 2024, people who pay with Banamex credit card In some Costco stores they will not receive 3% on the card itself, but rather in an electronic wallet.

Costco announces CHANGES that HARMFUL members with Banamex credit card in 2024.

The 3% in purchases within Costco includes physical stores of Costco Mexico and the United States, the Costco México website (costco.com.mx) and Costco México gas stations.

This means that you will no longer be able to use the Costco cashback To pay for any other consumption, the electronic wallet will only be used to pay in stores of the same chain.

Cashback validity

The second of the changes that Costco has had since the beginning of 2024 is the new validity of the cashback obtained from 3% of your purchases with a Banamex credit card.

Now the costco partners They have one year to use the amount contained in their electronic wallet.

In the case of the Costco Banamex card issued in Mexicothe cashback is no longer refunded directly to your account, but rather becomes a kind of electronic certificate that you can use as a form of payment in physical Costco stores in Mexico.

This certificate is valid for one year from the date you receive it and expires the day before your cut-off date in December of the following year.