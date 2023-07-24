Michel Jatziri Becerra Sanchez, 19 years old She was found dead after several days of searching. after being reported missing in the State of Mexico, on July 19.

The last time she was seen alive was on Wednesday of last week, when she left a gym in the Mexican municipality of Nicholas Romero.

According to reports, the young Michel He had gone to the gym at the Town Center mall, located in the Ampliación Vista Hermosa neighborhood, around 1:40 p.m., where she was last seen.

The relatives of Michel Jatziri reported his disappearance to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), which issued a search file under the Alba protocol, which was shared on social networks.

Unfortunately, last Thursday, July 20, the body of the young woman was located in a place in the community of Transfiguración, with traces of violence.

Through social networks, the relatives of the 19-year-old assured that the authorities denied them access to the C5 surveillance cameras. They also said that the mall refused to provide pictures of its facilities.

According to local media, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder for the crime of femicide.

After the news, one of her friends shared the following message on her Facebook account:

“Every day we are more unprotected on the street and anywhere else. Let’s hope we find those people who hurt him and justice is done. My friend passed away and she is in a very beautiful and safe place. I send her a big hug and kisses, my girl with the pretty eyes.