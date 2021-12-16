Michel Boutic He was happy because his song “Me mataste” has achieved great public acceptance. The last single that he released at the beginning of May of this year has already reached more than 1 million streams on Spotify and more than 4 million views on YouTube.

“Me mataste” was written by him, Kimiko and Yordy, produced by TM Ernesto Losa and Fernando Galindo and directed by Helier Muñoz.

Boutic is a young Cuban artist who has earned a position in the music industry based on his work and showing his great talent, which is why his song “Me mataste” has been widely accepted by reggaeton lovers.

“You killed me” led him to meet the singer of Lobo King Dowa, while he was recording his song “Reebok and Nike” in Advanced Studio and thus be invited to the clip filming and promote it, which gave him weight and credibility with others. artists and the public.

The Cuban artist and producer has worked with more than 200 singers, starting his career organizing parties, promoting various events and announcing concerts.

In 2019, Michel Boutic founded his own music advertising agency called DBoutic Music, where he is responsible for promoting and distributing to all Cuban musicians.