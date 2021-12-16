D.he nationwide seven-day incidence of the coronavirus has fallen again compared to the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on this Thursday morning at 340.1. For comparison: the previous day the value was 353.0. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 422.3, a month ago it was 312.4.

The health authorities in Germany reported 56,677 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago there were 70,611 infections.

More than 500 deaths

According to the new information, 522 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago it was 465. The last time there had been more than 500 deaths per day was in the second wave in February.

The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus rose to 107,202.

The RKI has counted 6,670,407 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 5,618,600.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Wednesday with 5.27 (Tuesday with 5.21).

Lauterbach: Vaccine is scarce

According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), the Biontech vaccine is already tightly measured in the vaccination campaign. Within the next three weeks, around 3.2 million cans of Biontech could be delivered in Germany, Lauterbach said on Wednesday evening on ZDF. “But that is much less than what the doctors call up every week.”

The new minister had previously warned of a vaccine shortage in the first quarter of 2022. Criticism came from the Union as well as from general practitioners.