After the elimination in the quarterfinals of The Masters, Michael van Gerwen had few positive words for opponent Rob Cross, who eventually lost 11-7 to Chris Dobey in the final. Mighty Mike “couldn’t say anything” about the darts skills of the Englishman, but he could say about Voltage’s behavior. ,,Do you know what it is? That cynical thing. I think it’s such a scary neck,” Van Gerwen did not mince words at Viaplay.

