His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that Dubai is continuing to qualify leaders capable of making the future in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in management And the arts of leadership, human building, and leadership always.

His Highness said, during his meeting with the participants in the “Dubai Leadership Camp”, which was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development in Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: “We learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, that building a person is the basis for building nations, and that leadership is subject to will, perseverance and patience.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We continue to qualify ambitious and creative leaders, to continue their vital role in investing their expertise to enhance developmental and civilizational gains, and for Dubai to be the best in the world for living and working.”

His Highness indicated that every success story in any sector will be a motivating and inspiring factor for leaders and workers in other sectors. His Highness said: “No one can work alone, and no leader can implement his programs except through a team that has a spirit of teamwork. All Dubai institutions. One integrated team, cooperation, exchange of experiences and constant communication are the password in our global leadership. The Dubai Leadership Camp adopts international best practices in management and leadership arts, to prepare a generation of leaders capable of realizing the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in designing the future of Dubai, and setting meaningful visions that enhance the quality of life. Society.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was acquainted with the Dubai Leadership Camp program, which offers intensive courses, meetings and sessions with decision makers in Dubai, with the aim of contributing to creating leaders and innovative minds in all sectors, capable of facing all challenges, and participating in the development movement. Continuous and comprehensive, by drawing up plans, policies and strategies, setting mechanisms for implementation, and translating them into reality.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to the participants in the camp, who assured him that they are inspired by the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and are working to translate them in thought and action, so that Dubai can continue its path. Prosperous and sustainable development, in a way that enhances its global competitiveness.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development had organized the Dubai Leadership Camp, with the aim of qualifying leaders capable of continuing the construction process, with the same leadership spirit and culture to create the future, and to establish the sustainability of creative leadership concepts and practices, in order to achieve the goals and strategies of Dubai.

The camp is part of the activities and programs of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, with the aim of ensuring the presence of qualified cadres who have the ability to continue the comprehensive development process and spread the spirit of one team in them.

The Dubai Leadership Camp, which was launched in Dubai, witnessed meetings, sessions and workshops, where the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Head of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, spoke during a session A discussion with the participants in the camp, about leadership in the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, indicating that His Highness has a unique vision and an inspiring leader, who adopted a model of government leadership based on building the human being.

He touched on the role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development in translating His Highness’s vision into the philosophy of building a person, and its role over two decades in creating leaders.

In a discussion session on strategic directions, the Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai, Lieutenant General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, spoke, indicating that the next stage requires us to double productivity, invest in strategic opportunities, develop creative solutions to the most important challenges, qualify leaders capable of making the future, and ensure continuity Pioneering, which translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his permanent directives on the need to improve government work.

He pointed out that the “Dubai Leadership Camp” translates interest in refining leadership skills, focusing on the cognitive side, and benefiting from the experiences and expertise of others, to face challenges and keep pace with changes through creative solutions, and working in a team spirit.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, spoke about his experience working on large projects, and achieving the aspirations of leadership in enhancing the quality of life in Dubai, calling for the adoption of pioneering thinking in facing future challenges, and moving towards innovative goals with all Passion and commitment.

The Dubai Leadership Camp program was celebrated with a number of activities, which focused on enhancing teamwork, providing the participants with multiple skills, such as entrepreneurial thinking, strategic foresight, and promoting the values ​​of commitment, passion and creativity, as part of an intensive, comprehensive and accurate qualification mechanism. The participating cadres gain the expertise required to build cities. future, which contributes to the consolidation of Dubai’s position on all human, economic, technological and knowledge development indicators.

The camp keeps pace with the latest global trends that seek to prepare a generation of leaders capable of anticipating future changes, and to qualify leaders capable of continuing to work on completing Dubai’s global development model, which targets the well-being of society, empowering its members and motivating them to creativity, innovation and success, by creating an ideal environment that meets the requirements of society, and provide it with the appropriate space to unleash its latent energies.

The Dubai Leadership Camp is an interactive workshop in which leaders in Dubai share their experiences, ideas and visions with the leaders of the second and third grades, with the aim of exchanging knowledge, qualifying a group of new leaders who have a future outlook that stimulates innovation, develop effective solutions to challenges and contribute to designing the future of Dubai and formulating visions that enhance Quality of life in the emirate.

The Dubai Leadership Camp promotes a culture of teamwork among the various leaderships of Dubai, as it establishes an approach of interdependence, integration and joint action between the various entities, trains future leaders and provides them with the skills and experience that qualify them to innovate various and new applied methods that contribute to the launch of sustainable programs and plans.

Leadership and innovation

The camp program focused on discovering and developing change leaders who are qualified to lead and innovate the future of Dubai, and worked to enhance the concepts of creative leadership, and support employees in the work environment to perform their tasks with high efficiency, in a way that enhances efforts to achieve Dubai’s goals, and enhances communication between leaders at various levels.

It is noteworthy that the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development has contributed to the graduation of more than 700 leaders in several sectors, as it works to develop leaders who are creative and pioneering in various fields, and who are able to harness the full potential of human capital.