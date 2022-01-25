It is difficult not to think of the Fiat Multipla with Michael Schumacher, or of any other Italian car whose brand starts with the same letter. And quite frankly, the later years of Schumacher’s F1 career will not be the first to be cited by the fans. But the contract of the seven-time champion with Mercedes is that you can now own his old C 63 AMG.

When Michael Schumacher fished his racing helmet back out of the willows and signed it with the new Mercedes F1 team, he got this station wagon as a company box. From January 2010 to July of the same year, he drove the AMG, which had more than 20,000 euros worth of options. The registration certificate stated Mercedes-Benz AG as owner, but Mickael (with a k) Schumacher as driver.

Most kilometers were made in Switzerland

In 2011, Michael Schumacher’s Mercedes C 63 AMG went to a Swiss owner, who drove the most miles with it. In 2015, a Mercedes engineer in Germany took over the car and gave it the love it deserved. In 2018 the car went to the current owner, who mainly used it for weekend rides in the summer. In the past seven years, the station wagon only drove about 5,000 kilometers.

What does Michael Schumacher’s old Mercedes C 63 AMG cost?

The old Mercedes C 63 AMG of Michael Schumacher goes under the hammer on 3 February during the Les Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris. Auction house Bonhams expect the price to be between 50,000 and 100,000 euros. For that money you get a hefty 6.2-liter V8 with 451 horsepower and one of the best eight-cylinder sounds ever to come out of Germany.