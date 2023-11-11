Miami Supercops: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, Saturday 11 November 2023, at 9.20pm, Miami Supercops – The Eighth Street Cops, a 1985 film starring a magical cinema duo, composed of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, will be broadcast on Rete 4. This is the fifteenth film in which the two actors act side by side and lasts 97 minutes. Below we see what the plot is and who appears in the cast.

Plot

Directed by Bruno Corbucci, the film tells of a robbery gone wrong that still haunts the police who were unable to solve the case. Nine years earlier, a gang of thieves stole approximately $20 million from a bank. One of the scoundrels was arrested, while another was found charred dead and the third disappeared without a trace. Doug Bennet and Steve Forrest are the two cops assigned to the robbery. Nine years later, the only arrested scoundrel Joe Garret is released from prison, but the next day his lifeless body is found in Miami. Bennet, still on duty, is called to the scene to investigate and manages to involve his ex-partner with a ruse. Although time has passed, that robbery case hides something more and the two agents are ready to roll up their sleeves so as not to fail a second time.

Miami Supercops: the cast of the film

As already mentioned, in Miami Supercops the protagonists are once again Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, two actors who have particularly marked the world of cinema with their comedies. Below is the list of actors and actresses with the related characters that make up the cast:

Bud Spencer: Steve Forest/Agent LaRay

Terence Hill: Doug Bennett/Agent Jay Donell

Jackie Castellano: Irene Allen

CB Seay: Captain Tanney

Ken Ceresne: Robert Delmann/Ralph Duran

Buffy Dee: Pancho

William ‘Bo’ Jim: Charro

Richard Liberty: Joe Garrett

Harold Bergman: Captain Reisner

Fred Buch: Head of the FBI

Rhonda S. Lundstead: Annabelle

Lou Marsh: Fletcher, the bookie

Bobby Gale: Willis, Fletcher’s accomplice

Jody Wilson: Mrs. Denisser

Streaming and TV

But where to watch Miami Supercops live on TV and live streaming? The film airs – as already mentioned – on Saturday 11 November 2023 in prime time, at 9.20 pm, on Rete 4. The Mediaset channel is available free-to-air on button 4 on the remote control. It is also available at button 104 for Sky pay-TV. But not just TV. If you are interested in following the film in live streaming you can access the platform for free MediasetPlayfree upon registration.