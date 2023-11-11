al-Shifa hospital in Gaza at the center of the war between Israel and Hamas. Israeli authorities believe Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is hiding just beneath the hospital and the facility has been hit several times in the past 24 hours. According to the Strip’s Ministry of Health, medical staff and patients are unable to leaveto structure, “completely besieged” by Israeli tanks. The hospital is without water, food and electricity and due to electricity blackouts there are two premature newborns died.

From them the Israeli forces (IDF) maintain that the hospital “is not under siege”, but there are clashes with “Hamas militants” in the complex that hosts it. However, civilians in the building can leave it safely. In a video message in Arabic, a Tel Aviv army officer explained that the eastern area of ​​the hospital is open for anyone who wants to leave the facility, adding that the IDF is in contact with the director of the hospital.

The version of Doctors Without Borders is different, according to which in the last 24 hours al-Shifa hospital has been hit several times by Israeli military forces, also the maternity ward and the medical center. There are numerous deaths and injuries, reports MSF, whose doctors are still working inside the facility where hundreds of patients are located.

MSF also confirmed what was reported by the Ministry of Health in Gaza: the patients and medical staff of the hospital “are trapped in the complex under attack, urging Israel to “put an end to this relentless assault on Gaza’s health system”. Not only Shifa is being targeted, around which the hostilities do not stop, but all the hospitals in Gaza. “There are many patients who have already been operated on and who cannot walk. They cannot evacuate. We need ambulances to move them and we don’t have any. We cannot leave because from yesterday morning until now we have operated on 25 patients,” testified Mohammed Obeid, a MSF surgeon inside the hospital. MSF also announced that it had lost contact with a surgeon who worked and had found refuge in al Quds hospital, together with his family.

2 premature babies died

Two premature newborns died due to electricity blackouts, reported Doctors for Human Rights-Israel, an Israeli non-profit that has been dealing with the right to health in the Jewish State and the Palestinian Territories since 1988. “Due to the lack of electricity, we can report that the neonatal intensive care unit has stopped functioning. Two premature babies have died and there is a real risk to the lives of another 37 premature babies,” the group said in a note referring to al-Shifa hospital.

Hospital director at Shifa: “Isolated and without electricity”

”A few minutes from death”. This is how Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of the al-Shifa hospital, feels when interviewed by the broadcaster al-Jazeera from inside the facility which is said to be under siege by Israeli tanks. Explaining that the hospital is isolated, ”left without electricity, Internet and even without water and medical supplies”, Abu Salmiya denounces being ”completely cut off from the whole world”. And he claims that ”we have sent many SOS signals to the world, but none have been listened to, we have had no response”. ”The hospital complex is cordoned off and targeted – reports Abu Salmiya -. Any person moving within the compound is targeted. The Israeli occupation forces are outside and preventing anyone from moving”. The Haaretz newspaper adds that communication with al-Shifa hospital has been interrupted.

Advanced negotiations for prisoner exchange

Meanwhile, an exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas seems to be approaching. The Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 speaks of “advanced negotiations” to conclude an agreement for the exchange of a “large number” of prisoners. Israeli soldiers would be excluded from the agreement that is taking shape, while the Jewish state would release an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners and accept the entry of fuel into Gaza.

Hamas commander killed in Gaza: “He was hiding in a school”

The Israel Defense Forces said it had Hamas commander “holding around a thousand Gaza residents hostage in Rantisi hospital” killed. In a statement, the IDF announced that, based on intelligence information collected by the Shin Bet and the Military Intelligence Directorate, troops of the Givati ​​Brigade conducted a raid to hit Ahmed Siam. Two days ago, according to Israeli accusations, the Hamas commander prevented around a thousand people from evacuating the Rantisi hospital, north of Gaza. According to the IDF, Siam was killed in the raid on the al-Buraq school, where he was hiding together with other Hamas operatives under his command. “Ahmed Siam has demonstrated once again that Hamas uses civilians in the Gaza Strip as human shields for terrorist purposes,” the Israel Defense Forces denounced.