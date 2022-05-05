The golden world of Formula 1 had moved from Imola to Miami with the expectation of finding glamor, warmth and sunshine on the shores of Florida. The first two requests seem to have been granted, but on the third there are strong unknowns. In fact, the weather does not seem to promise anything good for drivers and teams. After qualifying and the wet track race experienced on the Santerno circuit, a similar situation could be repeated this weekend. The fear is above all for the day of Saturday, with the weather that comes to hypothesize the 60% chance of rain on the track that winds around the Hard Rock Stadium. On Sunday the chances of showers drop to 25%, but those who know the Florida weather know that sudden showers are far from a remote possibility.

An old acquaintance of the Circus like Juan Pablo Montoya, still very popular in the United States and about to take part – next May 29 – in his seventh career Indianapolis 500, has tried to have his say on the round that will take place this weekend. The Colombian is particularly attracted to the Verstappen-Leclerc duel. The reigning world champion and the championship leader divided the first four rounds of the year. ‘Juancho’, interviewed by the site Vegas Insider, change your favorite according to the weather conditions. “I think the biggest beneficiary of a wet track would be Max – Montoya’s thought – would have a great advantage. She appears to be very strong and comfortable in the wet. If it were dry, however, I’d probably put my money on the Ferrari“.

The 46-year-old from Bogota, who has never managed to get on the podium in the United States GP in his F1 career, was then curious to see the Leclerc reaction after the mistake of Imola. “If Imola’s Max Verstappen shows up, Ferrari and Leclerc will struggle to beat him – Montoya’s reasoning – it will be interesting to see what Charles does after last week’s mistake. Whether he keeps pushing hard or if he drops a notch in performance just to be cautious and not make a mistake. If he does, then he puts himself in a bad situation, because he loses performance. Unless the team went to him and said, ‘Keep pushing, don’t worry.’ If they told him that, he could still win. But if I were a gambler, I’d probably put my money on Max. Especially given the Miami weather “he concluded.