“Passion of hawks 2″ will premiere its chapter 56 shortly. Although the Colombian telenovela could be canceled in the face of its final stretch, the return of Franco Reyes It was one of the most anticipated moments by fans. Within all the emotion, the mystery of a blurred past is a question that will shake the town of San Marcos.

Now, everyone wants to know what the future holds for the subject and his relationship with his wife, Sarita Elizondo. To know this and much more, do not miss the next episode of “Passion of hawks 2″.

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes. Photo: Telemundo.

When does chapter 56 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 56 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere live this Thursday, May 5.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” can be seen on Telemundo, at least in the United States. If you want to connect with the plot online, you can use Peacock, a streaming service that is only available in certain locations.

Alejandro López as Demetrio Jurado. Photo: Telemundo.

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

As happened with its first installment, “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres on the Telemundo channel.

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” cannot be seen for free officially, at least not in Latin America. Although previously Telemundo used to release some episodes on its YouTube channels, they blocked that possibility for our region.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

According to the information shared by the Confidencia Digital portal, Netflix would have already secured the distribution rights for “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

For her part, Danna García also referred to the premiere of the fiction via streaming: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” she told People magazine in Spanish.

Although there is no official announcement, the Colombian production is expected to reach the catalog of the big red N shortly after its full broadcast on Telemundo.

Norma Elizondo is made into fiction by Colombian actress Danna García. Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

Netflix has in its catalog the 188 complete chapters of the first season of “Pasión de gavilanes”. In order to reproduce them, it is necessary to have a subscription to the service, whose prices start at S/ 24.90.