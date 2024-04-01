The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has carried out an investigation aimed at clarifying a forest fire declared on March 14 in the Barranco del Lobo, located in Monte Miravete in Murcia, and which has resulted in the indictment of two young people as alleged perpetrators of two forest fire crimes.

The weather conditions that occurred on the day of the events in this natural space in the district of Torreagüera, such as the high temperature and low humidity in the terrain, favored the spread of the fire. The flames devastated nearly 6,000 square meters in this area of ​​the South Coast.

Fortunately, thanks to the low wind, the fire did not spread to the tree area or reach the surrounding homes, so it only affected the south face of the mountain and there was no personal injury.

For extinction, the intervention of different units specialized in fire response, nature protection and public safety was necessary. Thus, members of the forestry brigade (Brifor), environmental agents from the Autonomous Community, two forestry brigades and several patrols of the Local Police and the Civil Guard traveled to the site. Four motor pumps from the Murcia Fire Station also had to be used.

The investigation of Seprona and environmental agents allows the alleged authorship of the fire to be attributed to them

Once the fire was put out, agents from the Investigation Team of the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard, in collaboration with the Environmental Crime Investigation Brigade (Brida) of the Ministry of the Environment, moved to the the affected area to carry out a thorough technical-ocular inspection. The objective of the Benemérita components and the environmental agents of the regional Administration was to collect all possible evidence and evidence to clarify the causes of the fire and identify the alleged perpetrators.

Through various investigations, it was confirmed that the fire originated as a result of the application of direct flame to the vegetal surface of the land, sources from the Civil Guard of the Region reported yesterday. And they added that several fires were recorded in the area in previous days, which did not succeed. Due to the different efforts of the Murcia Local Police and the actions carried out by the Seprona of the Civil Guard, the direct involvement of two young people was determined.

The high temperature and low soil humidity spread the fire, which destroyed more than half a hectare

Both people were identified through a video surveillance camera in the area, which captured them as they left the scene of the fire moments before it spread. The two investigated, one of them a minor, are attributed with the alleged responsibility of a forest fire crime. Along with the proceedings carried out, those investigated were placed at the disposal of the Murcia Investigative Court and the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, indicated the aforementioned sources.

It was at 3:12 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, when the Single Emergency Telephone, of the Regional Emergency Coordination Center, received the first of several calls alerting of the presence of flames in the Miravete area. The General Directorate of Security and Emergencies of the Community even mobilized a helicopter to support ground resources from the air.

At 4:45 p.m., the authorities considered the fire “confined.” They determined that there was now “a single hot spot” and maintained a surveillance device in place, through an environmental agent and the Murcia forestry brigade.

Local alert for 21 fires



The City Council led to activating a special control operation, which included the use of drones and joint patrols of Police, Civil Protection and Community Infomur Plan personnel, after a week with 21 fires in different areas of the municipality, including the Miravete and Algezares, where 5,300 square meters burned around the Fuensanta Sanctuary. Fires were also recorded in Puente Tocinos and Los Dolores and City Council sources spoke of three people being investigated.