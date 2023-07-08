For the constant advice and predictions that Mhoni Seer usually gives, the Cuban fortune teller has become a great reference for the world of astrology and the futurologyespecially for his work in Mexico.

Mhoni Vidente caused a stir in social networks after in one of his tarot readings he anticipated that the planet Earth would be receiving alien ships.

It was during a live broadcast that the seer spoke about the phenomena that occurred in Las VegasCalifornia, and although some believe that it is a “smokescreen”, some have gone further and assure that it is the proof of a alien invasion.

Due to the countless doubts that have begun to arise about the strange sightings, Mhoni Seer He decided to give his opinion about it.

“The aliens did arrive. They are making a stronger and stronger presence,” he said and added: “I visualize that a very strong, huge ship is going to land above Houston, in Mexico City, and if not in New York. I visualize a ship like in the movie’The day after tomorrow‘ (actually he meant ‘Independence Day’)”.

Likewise, the clairvoyant explained that it could be “angelsspiritual beings that are very advanced” who come from the year 3313, and according to their knowledge about the future, they would arrive on earth in the coming months and leave everyone “with their mouths open”.

“It is that we ourselves are the extraterrestrials, but at the gates of time, and we are moving to help ourselves,” he concluded.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Mhoni Seer He talks about this topic, since at another time he warned that this would be “the year of contact”, and that we would have sightings of extraterrestrials and ships in North America, Mexico, Canada and the United States.

“That union, that conversation with very important people from the United States, Canada or Russia. We expect great news from these sightings and remember that we are not alone.”

