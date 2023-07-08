the new couple “This is war”? Rosángela Espinoza and Rafael Cardozo are being romantically linked and, therefore, the production of the reality show proposed that they both have an appointment so that they can get to know each other better and see if they could have a love relationship. In addition, this would be broadcast on the América Televisión program. but what do i think ‘the selfie girl’ from this? Keep reading and find out all the details.

What did Rosángela Espinoza say to Rafael Cardozo?

However, despite the efforts of the production, the reality girl did not want to leave anything to speculation and, at first, pointed out that Rafael and she were just friends. “I’m a tremendous dynamite,” Espinoza said, hinting that the Brazilian would not meet his standards.

But this didn’t intimidate Cardozo, who admitted he wishes “the games of old would come back, like nose to nose.” “We can play kiss on the mouth”, He proposed, flirtatious, the influencer too.

But Rosángela did not give her arm to twist: “I’m single. I’m not dating Rafael. He still hasn’t sent flowers to be on the list.” Despite what the reality girl had said, things changed when the production of the show proposed that their appointment take place at the Central restaurant.

“Yes, I want to go to Central,” said ‘Rose’ excitedly. “Calm down, Rose, you’re talking to Rafael Cardozo,” said the Brazilian, when the dancer also assured that there were no reservations until next year.