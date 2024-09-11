The astrologer Mhoni Vidente fails in a prediction regarding Adrián Marcelo and that is why he is being mocked by many users on social media. Weeks ago, the Cuban made public that the YouTuber would be the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, as the tarot had told her so, however, he left the competition last week by his own decision.

The astrologer Mhoni Seer He has a habit of making his predictions known in the world of show business and entertainment, and now he is attracting the attention of many because he ‘failed’ in a prediction about the controversial Adrián Marcelo.

For this reason, many Internet users question the clairvoyance skills of Mhoni Vidente, since it was not fulfilled that Adrian Marcelo will win ‘The House of the Famous’since he left the reality show in the early hours of September 4.

The video in which Mhoni Seer The prediction says about Adrian Marcelo is rescued by Internet users and she says: “I see Adrián Marcelo as the winner of the reality show,” and adds that the Monterrey-born YouTuber’s character is manipulative and controlling, which would lead him to victory.

Besides, Mhoni Vidente assures in the same video that the final would be between Adrián Marcelo and the entertainment journalist Shanik Berman.

“That woman fails even when she goes to the bathroom. It’s surprising that they still consider her a clairvoyant”, “Adrian even exhausted Mhoni Vidente’s powers”, “Does anyone really believe her?”, “Her sister hasn’t downloaded the new Tarot update”, “Oh, that charlatan” and “Mhoni Vidente failing predictions since the beginning of time”, write several Internet users about the failed prediction of Mhoni Seer.