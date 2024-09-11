Football | In England, a telling fact about Huhkajie’s performance was brought up – these players received a particularly rude evaluation

Football|In Harry Kane’s celebratory match, Finland remained in the role of extra even in media attention.

Finland the men’s national football team’s performance at Wembley was sad, but despite that, the British media spared the blue and whites the worst of the abuse. The Independent reports that the Finns have flowed deep into their own defensive zone, but stated that the Huuhkajie are still a team that commands respect. At least in the second level of the Nations League, where England now plays after being relegated from the first league.

According to the local media, the matches in the second division do not have the same intensity as when the top countries meet each other. There was a focus on articles on English websites Harry Kane to the person. The Bayern Munich forward played his 100th international match and scored two goals to mark the occasion Lukas Hradecky behind the back.

“His first goal was brilliantly created and the second goal excellently directed, Independent evaluate.”

Cannon-Kane I got the highest rating in the judgments of the British media, which was mostly the same as the man’s game number (9) and playing position on the field (9). England’s defense got through the match with ease, except for a couple of Finnish counterattacks. The top players of the three lions were able to distribute passes quite freely in all directions.

An example of this was raised by John Stones ball touches in the opening period. of The Telegraph by After 33 minutes, Manchester City’s central defender had more assists (45) than the entire Finnish team (41).

John Stones was allowed to move the ball quite freely. Glen Kamara in the background.

The Telegraph also gave ratings to Finnish players. According to the newspaper, the visitors’ number one player was goalkeeper Hradecky (rating 7), who made a few brilliant saves. The paper criticized the weakest links of the Huahkajis Glen Kamaran, Matti Peltolan, by Rasmus Schüller and Adam “Second lieutenant” Ståhl’swho received a grade 5 on their certificate. to Benjamin Källman the magazine did not give a grade at all.

Telegraph ratings for Finns. Hradecky 7; Ståhl 5, Hoskonen 6, Ivanov 6, Uronen 6 (Niskanen, 46, 6); Peltola 5, Schüller 5 (Walta, 84), Kamara 5; Jensen 6 (Lod, 63, 6), Pukki 6 (Källman, 46), Keskinen 6 (Antman, 74, 6).