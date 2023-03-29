Mexico.-The fortune teller Mhoni Vidente reveals in his predictions that a driver of ‘Ventaneando’ will go to jail, In addition, they made “witchcraft” to the program due to so much controversy that it has faced lately.

Pati Chapoy, Daneil Bisogno, Pedro Sola and Ricardo Manjarrez were involved in a controversy on March 17, as it was said that there was an arrest warrant against them.

This causes Mhoni Vidente to speak on the subject, and although the drivers said that everything is in order regarding the accusations they made against him and of which they have not spoken at all, Mhoni assures that one of them “will go to jail.”

It was said that the actress Daniela Spanic is the one who would have filed a lawsuit against the famous drivers of “Ventaneando”, but they still do not speak clearly about the subject and promised to do so as soon as possible.

What is true is that the aforementioned conductors promised to show their faces and continue fighting for freedom of expression in the media.

On the subject, Mhoni Vidente says: “It seems that this man (Daniela’s ex-husband) is asking for about 20 or 30 million reparations for the damage, plus a public apology, more prison… Unfortunately, if I see someone from the Ventaneando program stepping in jail”.

Mhoni Vidente does not say the name of the driver who would be in prison, but assures that he will be released soon by paying bail.

“It’s like they put witchcraft on them, since Sandra (Smester) left, because Sandra had a very bad fight with Pati,” the famous astrologer also says.

