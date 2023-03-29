Mexico.- A few days ago, the hosts of the evening program of Aztec TV‘Ventaneando’, were the eye of the show after it was revealed that they had a arrest warrant.

It all happened on March 17, when Pati Chapoy, Daniel Bisogno, Pedro Sola and Ricardo Manjarrez took refuge to suspend a warrant against him filed by the ex-partner of Daniela Spanic.

Despite the fact that Daniel Bisogno said that they could not go into much detail about the legal situation they had to face, he did mention that in reality it was not a crimewhich is why the presenters of the show business assured that they will continue to seek their right for the freedom of expression.

That is why Mhoni Vidente gave his own version of what will happen to the communicators after the recent legal controversy, something that apparently revealed things will not go well for them, because it will be one of them who will go behind bars.

“The amparo only lasts a certain time, they have to appear before the judge, to see what solution is given,” the fortune teller began and then added: “It seems that this man (Daniela’s ex-husband) is asking for about 20 or 30 millions of repairs for the damage, plus a public apology, more prison… Unfortunately, if I see someone from the ‘Ventaneando’ program stepping in jail”.

It should be noted that the famous Cuban seer refused to give the name of the person who could go to prison, but she did assure that she will be released very quickly after paying bail.

Finally, Mhoni Vidente expressed that the bad run that the drivers of ‘Ventaneando’ and even the program itself have gone through is due to the fact that possibly they did “witchcraft” to be against him.

“It’s like they cast witchcraft on them, since Sandra (Smester) left, because Sandra was very fighting with Pati,” he explained.