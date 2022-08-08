The Chinese brand MG confirmed the close relationship with the world of basketball signing a partnership for the FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2022 tournament and becoming the official car of the event in matches in Italy. The car manufacturer of the SAIC group has chosen the 41st edition of the Men’s European Basketball Championship to strengthen the link with this sport and announce the arrival in Italy, in autumn, of MG HS, the petrol version of the C-SUV EHS Plug-in hybrid.

The event will be from 2 to 8 September in Milan (Mediolanum Forum) for Group C matches, in which Italy, Croatia, Estonia, Great Britain, Greece and Ukraine will play. At the end of the groups the top four in each group will participate in the final knockout phase, starting from the round of 16, to be held in Berlin. For MG it is the second commitment in basketball after having signed a partnership with the company last year Italian Basketball Federation (FIP).

For the occasion it will be exhibited in Milan a show car of the new model which will exhibit a lively and colorful liverycreated ad hoc with the stylistic features of the FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2022 logo, and already presented at the Azzurri retreat in the Dolomites.

Andrea Bartolomeo, vice president and country manager of MG Motor Italy, said: “We wanted to strengthen our closeness to the world of basketball by seizing the opportunity offered by this tournament, the most important event of the year of this sport to which we feel very attached. 2022 is also a very important year for MG in Italy which is preparing to introduce two other new models on the market. I would like to express our satisfaction and the pride that it transmits to us to be able to announce on this special occasion the arrival of MG HS, another car that enriches our range and challenges the C segment on which we are achieving particularly significant results, with the same determination with which the boys of the Italian national team face this important championship“.

The launch of the petrol-powered HS is part of MG’s strategy to more fully cover a strategic market area in Italy such as the C segment. HS offers the same C-SUV bodywork 4.574 mm in length and 1.876 mm in width of the already known MG EHS Plug-in hybrid, and supports it with a performing solution thanks to the 1.5T GDI turbo petrol engine with 119 kW of power and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. HS will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.