Considering the controversies and complicated situation that Netflix At this time, it is very likely that many have forgotten that the company also has a foot in the video game industry, offering free mobile experiences for all users of its platform. Nevertheless, a new report indicates that this section is not going quite well.

According to information from CNBC, Netflix’s proposal in video games has a poor performance in the market. Although they plan to offer between 24 and 50 free experiences by the end of the year, the report has mentioned that so far only 22.3 million downloads have been seen. Although this number does not sound bad, once it is put into perspective we see that things can be better.

Total, there is talk of only 1.7 million subscribers downloading games. Considering that Netflix has 221 million users, the number of people who have enjoyed Stranger Things 3: The Game and more, it does not even reach 1% of the total base that this platform has at the moment.

Nevertheless, it seems that the company has no intention of giving up. During the last investor meeting, Greg Peters, COO of Netflix, mentioned:

“We are going to be experimental and try a lot of things. But I would say that the eyes that we have on the long-term prize are really focused more on our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we are building.

In the future we will see games inspired by The Queen Gaming, Squid Game, Money Heist and many more. The question will be to see how well they do, since very few people are talking about these experiences. On related issues, Netflix will have to pay a millionaire sum after losing a case. Similarly, these are the August premieres on the platform.

Editor’s note:

Netflix should ditch video games. Although this is a potentially very profitable market, they are not in a position to be spending money on experiences that not even 1% of their users try.

Via: CNBC