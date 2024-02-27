Among the protagonists of the 2024 edition of the Geneva Motor Show there is also the MG brand which brought the new MG3 Hybrid+ to its debut at GIMS and in addition to this model also several other new products that are part of the range of the English brand. The Swiss event was in fact an opportunity to reveal further technical details on the Cyberster roadster.

MG Cyberster

Performance and further information regarding the color range were in fact confirmed at the Geneva Motor Show. The new MG Cyberster, thanks to its powertrain composed of two engines, will offer acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, the result of a total power of 544 HP (400 kW) and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. all combined with all-wheel drive. It will be the fastest production car ever produced by the British brand. A version with a single rear engine will also be available which will deliver a power of 340 HP (250 kW) with a maximum available torque of 475 Nm. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h will be just 5.2 seconds.

New colors for Cyberster

As for customization options, MG will offer a series of colors for the Cyberster such as Dynamic Red (launch color) which will be joined by New English White and two metallic paints, Camden Gray and Cosmic Silver. Among the premium options there will be the Inca Yellow with the canvas hood which can be colored red or black.

The new IM brand

At the MG stand, the Cyberster will be joined by the MG4 EV XPower and two models from the international range, the MG7 fastback sedan and the fully electric MG9 sedan. The LS6 and L6, MG's premium SUVs and sedans with a tech soul, will also make their debut in front of the general public in Geneva. The L6 will be presented in a world preview as a new product of the IM brand, an acronym for Intelligent Mobility, the new new premium brand of intelligent BEVs, through which SAIC – MG's parent company will try to bring new technologies and engaging driving dynamics to the road. The new brand will bring the first products to Europe from 2025. The L6 is a fully electric car that combines breathtaking performance, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds, while offering exceptional autonomy of up to 800 kilometers depending on technical specifications.