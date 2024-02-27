Dengue epidemic spreads in Peruwhere a state of health emergency was declared in 20 regions (out of 25). There are over 31 thousand cases – reports 'Rpp' – of which almost 18 thousand confirmed, with 32 deaths, said Health Minister César Vásquez Sánchez. “March and April, at least in the first 15 days, will be the most difficult months”, he predicted. The decision to decree the emergency, he explained, was taken because there are regions facing an “imminent risk”.

“Cases have increased significantly, but not deaths“, the minister was keen to point out. In terms of mortality “we are third, not first as we were last year”, and “there are countries like Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay which find themselves in a more complex situation than ours “, he added.

To combat the infection carried by mosquitoes, the head of the Peruvian health system explained, “we have tried to increase the training of first-level healthcare personnel in order to promptly identify” cases. Fumigation teams will enter homes and information campaigns will be organized for the population. Furthermore: drones will be used to identify places with stagnant water, where vector insects could nest and proliferate. And resources will be transferred to the municipalities, based on the needs identified, to combat the epidemic. As for the vaccine, “we have already expressed our interest – highlighted the minister – The Pan American Health Organization has put us on the waiting list”.