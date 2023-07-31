In a new chapter of the tense relationship between the Mexican president and the new face of the right-wing opposition, Xóchitl Gálvez accused Andrés Manuel López Obrador of violating electoral laws by “attacking” her during the president’s morning press conferences. A constant crossroads of statements ranging from the president’s questioning of the opposition’s finances, to a formal complaint from Gálvez to the leftist president.

“What the president wants is for him to resign, but he’s not going to get it,” he said. Xochitl Galvez, possible candidate of the National Action Party (PAN) after the Mexican head of state, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) revealed financial details of his companies in a morning conference on July 14.

Gálvez, 60 years old, is a Mexican senator and businesswoman with indigenous roots, who leads the favoritism of the political opposition for becoming their bet to challenge the continuity of the official party Brunette. Since he announced his intentions on June 27, the name of Xóchitl Gálvez has crossed the lips of the National Palace guest more than 50 times in his daily conferences.

The right-winger alleges that she grew up belonging to the Mexican popular class and that she “helped her mother sell jellies” to earn a living, before owning multiple companies and entering the political life of Mexico City, where she was mayoress of one of the most important delegations of the capital.

Mexican Senator Xóchitl Gálvez greets supporters after registering for the candidacy of the opposition alliance Frente Amplio por México for the 2024 presidential elections, at the National Action Party (PAN) headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2023. . © REUTERS / Henry Romero

However, López Obrador’s criticisms focus on the “instrumentalization” of his origins to falsely appeal to the sensitivity of the Mexican people, in addition to questioning his indigenous roots.

“I get on a bicycle, I get on a tricycle, tamales, tamales, delicious tamales; I say a few rude words… But if he barely won in the Lomas, where the richest live, but what about the Chiapas mountains, when did Xochitl go to the Chiapas mountains, to Porvenir, to Motozintla? referencing Gálvez’s campaign tactics.

The lawsuit against AMLO

The clashes between the president and the main face of the opposition took a deeper turn when Xóchitl Gálvez filed a formal complaint against Andrés Manuel López Obrador for “violating tax and banking secrecy in his morning conference,” on July 27. .

The current Mexican senator affirms that the president made “illegal use” of the banking and tax information of two of the organizations she owns. In his daily conference that day, AMLO affirmed that Gálvez would have taken advantage of his government positions to obtain bids for his companies and accumulate close to 89 million dollars for it.

Absolutely no one, not even the high command of the government, has the right to reveal confidential data. That’s why I filed a complaint against the President @lopezobrador_ for violating tax and banking secrecy in his morning conference. Enough with the cheating use of power! — Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz (@XochitlGalvez) July 28, 2023



The senator defends herself by mentioning that what the president has declared is part of a campaign for her to abandon the presidential race; and that the president has been in charge of “using the public spaces available to damage my reputation,” according to her statement in her complaint.

The race begins a year before the elections

The competition between the first candidates for the Mexican presidential chair has just started, and with a year still to go, tensions are rising and possible candidates are beginning to glimpse. From the ruling party, the applicants have been revealing themselves in recent weeks.

Morena’s ‘corcholatas’ are Claudia Sheinbaum, former mayor of Mexico City; Marcelo Ebrard, former Foreign Minister; Adán Augusto López, former Minister of the Interior. The three will be submitted to a popular election within the militancy of the official party to determine who will ensure the continuity of ‘the 4T’ in power.

On the opposition side, the alternatives are still not so clear. Xóchitl Gálvez seems to lead Andrés Manuel López Obrador within the critical sine to prevent a second term for Morena. However, the Mexican president himself has recognized that Samuel Garcia, mayor of the northern state of Nuevo León, and Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, municipal president of Monterrey, are serious competitors from the opposition for any of the candidates for the pro-government party.

Electoral laws in Mexico prevent the president from showing his public support for any presidential candidate, so the road to the Mexican elections, scheduled for June 2, 2024, can bring many surprises inside and outside the ranks of the current executive leader.

With Reuters and local media