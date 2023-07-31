A protest action against the stop of the cruise liner Astoria Grande with Russian tourists began near the port of Batumi on the night of July 31. TV channel Batumelebi reported that the police detained several people.

“The rally in the Batumi port was accompanied by skirmishes and clashes with the police. Protesters are protesting against the planned entry of a cruise ship from Sochi to the port of Batumi,” the TV channel reported.Rustavi 2“.

Batumelebi added that locally mobilized police did not allow the protesters to break into the port, as they said, for security purposes. According to the channel, two people were detained by the police, one of them was expelled from the port.

“The protesters tried to break through the fences and enter the port area, which was surrounded by a double cordon by the police,” the Georgian TV channel added.

The cruise ship Astoria Grande is operated by the Turkish company Miray Cruises. The ship left Sochi on July 22 for Turkey via Batumi.

On July 26, the Tbilisi Week portal reported a scandal in connection with the arrival of the Astoria Grande cruise liner with Russians on board from Sochi to the port of Batumi. The opposition considered this a circumvention of international sanctions, although the country’s authorities said that the Palau-flagged ship was not subject to sanctions.

Earlier, the dissatisfaction of some residents of Georgia was caused by the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to lift the ban on flights of Russian air carriers to Georgia from May 10, 2023.