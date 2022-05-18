Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will ask US officials this Wednesday that Washington “initiate a new policy” in the region at the Summit of the Americas in the face of the controversy over the alleged exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

I have that dream that in Los Angeles we all unite, and they share that point of view, because it is not only ours, other peoples, other governments.

“The Summit could help initiate a new policy and I have confidence in President (Joe) Biden, I believe that he could take this step and reverse all that anachronistic, unfair, subordinate, disrespectful policy for independence, the sovereignty of peoples,” he said.

The president announced in his morning conference that he will talk about it this Wednesday with former senator Christopher Dodd, appointed by the White House as special adviser to the Summit of the Americas to be held in June in Los Angeles, California.

The meeting was intended to be in person, but it will be virtual due to Dodd’s covid-19 contagion, although the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, and the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, will be in person.

The meeting raises expectations because The president of Mexico has caused controversy by announcing that he will not attend the Summit if the United States does not invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuelaa position supported by Bolivia and the nations of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Archive image of the plenary session of the VIII Summit of the Americas, at the Lima Convention Center (Peru).

The president insisted that “it is time to inaugurate a new stage” in America, without “hegemony, interference, or impositions.”



“A change in the foreign policy of the world is necessary. It is no longer possible to continue, in the case of America, with the Monroe Doctrine, nor with the slogan that ‘America for the Americans’, nor maintain the struggles that originated during the Cold War,” he said.

The president rejected criticism about the regional controversy that his position has caused and the alleged friction with the United States government, Mexico’s main trading partner.

He argued that “it is a time of opportunity and to collect the best in the relations of the United States with the countries of America.”

“It is not a desire to confront, it is to call attention to the fact that we can, it is time, to seek reconciliation. In addition, each town has its idiosyncrasies, we are independent, ”she said.

Venezuela appreciates advocating for a ‘diverse and inclusive America’

For its part, the Government of Venezuela thanked Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday for his “courageous stance” in advocating a “diverse and inclusive America.”

The gratitude was transmitted by the foreign minister of the Caribbean country, Carlos Faría, through Twitter, where he advocated a conclave “without exclusions”, three weeks before the holding of the summit, which will be held in Los Angeles.

“Venezuela salutes and appreciates the courageous stance of President López Obrador who advocates for a diverse and inclusive America. His call for a Summit of the Americas without exclusions resonates in our America,” the minister wrote.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The message was published after López Obrador announced, during his morning conference, that he will ask US officials for Washington to “initiate a new policy” in the region, given the controversy generated by the alleged exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the summit. .

On May 2, the United States ruled out inviting these nations to the Summit of the Americas, to be held in Los Angeles from June 8 to 10, because it considers that they “do not respect” democracy.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Eph.

