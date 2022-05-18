Although it is less characteristic of the Bullies original, Volkswagen ID. Buzz it has all the features to bring to mind a vehicle that made history in the sixties and beyond, thanks to its multifunctionality. Being electric, however, currently it cannot be given away given the prices (and times) that run. And indeed, in his native Germany, the new Bulli will cost 54,430 euros in commercial version and well 64,580 for the passenger one five-seater.

The first vehicles of the Buzz series will be delivered on next fall, according to what Volkswagen communicated, obviously starting from Europe. In the United States, the vehicle is expected to arrive in the early months of 2024. Volkswagen has great hopes for incentives, but obviously the choice of a more or less electric market strategy will depend from country to country.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be the fourth vehicle in the ID family, after ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5. All of these cars are based on the MEB platform, which is ideal for electric vehicles. Another smaller vehicle from the ID.3 is expected to arrive in the future. As for ID. Buzz, the 77 kWh battery it is connected to a rear mounted 150 kW motor. The range is 423 kilometers.

Competition in the MPV and dual-identity van / van segments (commercial and passenger) will be tight: Stellantis, Renault and Ford are all present, and Volkswagen in this case seems to be aiming for a segment of the public with higher income since competitive alternatives may be cheaper. However, design and a good battery life can play a good factor in ID’s future results. Buzz.