The moment of truth has arrived for the Mexican team. After having defeated their Jamaican counterpart in the somersault, they will now have to face the three most complicated matches in the Hexagonal Final. The first of them is before Costa Rica, a team that is not having a good time but that tends to grow every time it is measured against El Tri.
Here we present you the previous with all the details of the match that promises emotions and goals.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The initial whistle of this meeting will be the next sunday january 30, at the point of 5:00 p.m.; and at 3:00 pm Los Angeles, California time. Once again, the court that will host this commitment is the colossal Aztec stadium which, unfortunately, will not have fans due to the sanction imposed by FIFA. As we mentioned at the time in 90min, there will only be a maximum of 2,000 thousand people as a pilot test.
Regarding the transmission, you can follow it through the signal of TUDN Y aztec tv; while online coverage will be available through the platform
https://www.tudn.mx/ Y https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/fut-azteca.
Possible lineup of Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Héctor Moreno;
Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Carlos Rodríguez;
Rogelio Funes Mori and Alexis Vega.
Possible lineup of Costa Rica
Keylor Navas (P);
Keysher Fuller, Kendal Waston, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita;
Aarón Suárez, Orlando Galo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Adrián Martínez;
Jose Ortiz and Joel Campbell.
What a match awaits us next Sunday. On the one hand, the Aztec team arrives motivated after having played a discreet but reliable role against Jamaica by beating them with a somersault; For their part, the Ticos defeated the Canaleros and now seek to add three to fight for the reclassification of the contest.
Although the meeting will end up taking him, not without difficulties, the Tricolor, with men to stand out as Jesús Corona, Alexis Vega and Diego Lainez.
Forecast: Costa Rica 1-2 Mexico.
#Mexico #Costa #Rica #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply