The movie from Uncharted will make its debut in Italian cinemas on February 17, and Sony has released a spectacular spot with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg giving a pretty clear idea of ​​the atmosphere of the film.

After the final trailer of Uncharted, the awaited cinematic adaptation of the famous signed saga Naughty Dog in short, it is preparing to be released in theaters and to this end it will also be adequately promoted on TV.

In this case the video focuses on the well-known airplane sequence, but also includes some other “adventurous” and fun moments, in which Holland and Wahlberg are at their best as Nathan and Sully.

“Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the young and crafty Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) “, reads the official synopsis.

“In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the ‘greatest treasure not yet found’, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.”