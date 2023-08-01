Within the framework of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, Reinserta reported that, in Mexico, 20 thousand girls, boys and adolescents are victims of trafficking every year.

The organization referred to child sexual exploitation, trafficking and corruption of minors and indicated that “they are painful and pending issues in legal matters in our country“.

He pointed out that, for the first time in history, our country recognizes, through the National Observatory for the Prevention of the Recruitment of children and adolescents (ONPRENNA), child recruitment, but “there are very few actions being taken in this regard at the government level so that we protect and eradicate trafficking and corruption of minors.”Reinserta mentioned that the legislative and social commitment has to be to protect the country’s children.

“From Reinserta we call on the authorities to categorically address the problem of lack of protection for children, since the consequences for a boy or girl victim of these crimes are for life. It is essential to put these issues on the table, no matter how hard they may be, only by analyzing the situation will we be able to create fundamental solutions.“.

“We call for strengthening the criminal justice system, since there are no minors accused of organized crime, although the law mandates that using minors for any type of crime is determined as traffickingthere is not a single person accused of this crime, the lack of strengthening of the educational system and schools, so that organized crime is not an alternative for children in Mexico,” he said.

Human Rights Commission condemns Human Trafficking and seeks to legislate on the matter

The members of the Human Rights Commission condemned human trafficking in Mexico and the world, and announced that, in order to contribute to its eradication in the country, they will legislate on the matter.

The president of said legislative body, deputy Nelly Minerva Carrasco Godínez (Morena), pointed out that, in accordance with the United Nations, 50% of the victims of this scourge are for purposes of sexual exploitation and 38% of labor exploitation.

He also explained that the International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates 40 million victims of this crime worldwide, while in Mexico the CNDH estimates between 50,000 and 500,000.

“We know that the number is much higher because this crime remains hidden, many of the victims do not report because they do not know they are victims, mostly girls and young people,” he said.

To help eradicate it, the legislator reported that this Tuesday, a forum will be held within the Chamber of Deputies, which will include experts and victims, in order to build proposals to legislate on the matter.

Said forum will be based on five axes, which are: “Law of Access to a Life Free of Violence”; “legal framework related to trafficking and sexual exploitation“; “Prostitution is violence”; “Basis for an abolitionist law”; and “Law for the protection of children and adolescents“.

While next Wednesday, August 2, at 10 o’clock, another forum will be held for the World Day of Trafficking in Persons which will be chaired by the head of the Jucopo, Ignacio Mier.

