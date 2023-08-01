Associate Professor Valishvili: zero commission and control of the Central Bank make the digital ruble profitable

The digital ruble, the law on the gradual implementation of which came into force in August 2023, has a number of beneficial advantages for Russians. They were named by Associate Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the PRUE. Plekhanov Meri Valishvili in an interview with Prime agency.

“Not only the state is interested in the introduction of a digital form of the national currency, but also business, and directly citizens,” Valishvili said.

Digital rubles can be paid in cash or non-cash, they also have a number of advantages in comparison with the usual means of payment: zero commission for transfers through a digital wallet, regardless of location, lack of connection to specific banks and their conditions. Also, the wallet will work offline, which will allow you to pay even in the absence of the Internet. Finally, all transactions will be transparent and controlled by the Central Bank (CB) of Russia.

Valishvili considers the limited functionality to be a drawback of the project – you can only pay with a digital ruble, but you can’t, for example, take a loan. However, in her opinion, this is temporary, and the functions will be expanded in the future.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, reported that in 2024 the possibility of digital ruble transfers between legal entities would be organized. Mass implementation is planned for 2025.