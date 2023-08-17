The first equal wedding of two prisoners sentenced to a state prison in New Lion, North of mexicowas held this Wednesday, the firm H&G Abogados, which represented both interested parties, informed EFE.

the civil ceremony of Jonathan “N”25, and her now husband Peter “N” 26 years old, was carried out in the North Prison 1, located in the municipality of apodacaconurbated to the city of Monterrey, capital of the state.

“These people are inhabiting the same penitentiary center which is Apodaca 1, it is about two men, Jonathan and Pedro”, a lawyer from the firm shared with EFE who preferred to remain anonymous.

The lawyer explained that before they asked for her support “they wanted to participate in the community weddingsbut because it was an equal wedding they were not allowed and because they were both inmates, they were not allowed either, ”he explained.

In Nuevo Leon the equal weddings They have been approved since 2019.

The lawyer reported that she carried out the request and it was granted, in addition to having the support of the State Human Rights Commission of Nuevo León (CEDHNL) which provided them with the means to exhort the center of criminal justice to facilitate conditions and access to the prison.

The lawyer considered that this egalitarian wedding will set a precedent because “it is the first in a state prison with two inmatessentenced who reside in the same social readaptation center”.

“They told us that it was not a common egalitarian wedding but a wedding in which the two people who marry are deprived of their freedom, sentenced and live in the same prison. This makes the conditions by which the marriage is contracted a little different legally, ”he specified.

Egalitarian weddings had already been celebrated in Nuevo León, but in the Women’s Penalty and of an inmate with a woman at liberty.

For his part, Rubén Maza, president of It Gets Better Mexicowas of the opinion that there was a matter of discrimination or homophobia because unlike weddings between heterosexual couples, they had many obstacles and barriers.

“There are even community weddings and the prison authorities facilitate this entire process,” he commented.

