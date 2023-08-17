Chaos reigned this Wednesday in El Campín. Unfortunately, Santa Fe’s dramatic passage to the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup was marred by the tension that was experienced in penalties, due to the controversial ‘little play’ by a ball boy.

(They reveal video of the fight between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali: ‘slaps’ from side to side).

And although what was seen on the court was shocking, the tension continued towards the dressing room. That showed a video of the moment.

The tension in the match between Santa Fe and Cali

Controversial images. Photo: Win Sports Screenshots

Suffering and overcoming, as their story goes, Independiente Santa Fe certified their passage to the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup, after beating Deportivo Cali 1-0, forcing the definition by penalties after the 1-2 loss suffered in the first leg, and prevail 3-1 in the launches from the white point.

The team led by Hubert Bodhert, lacking in brilliance or ideas, but with grit, a lot of grit, achieved a triumph that tastes like glory for the fans after the recent draw in the League against La Equidad and the defeat against Deportivo Pasto.

With the same doubts that Santa Fe has had since the beginning of the semester, the lion jumped onto the field of El Campín. Despite the will, and having a greater number of options, Santa Fe could not beat the goal of Johan Wallens, from Cali. In fact, it took 91 minutes for midfielder Jersson González, who has been one of the most prominent on the squad, to come up with a kick and make the Cardinals fans celebrate.

With the 1-0 in their favour, everything was decided on penalties. And there, in the midst of a great controversy because of a ball picker that would have taken away goalkeeper Wallens’ list of notesthe young goalkeeper Juan Espitia was the great figure by saving three penalties and giving his team a place in the quarterfinals.

This was the controversial ‘jugadita’ of the ball collector that unleashed chaos in Santa Fe vs. Cali

Very hot I finish the game in Campín 🔥. Deportivo Cali ended up very hot because of the “little play” of Santa Fe and according to them because of dealings with the local coaching staff with phrases like; “We are going to kill them.” pic.twitter.com/5L1jfsjYJp – Colombian soccer (@Futbolfpc) August 17, 2023

More news

SPORTS