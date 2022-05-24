The Mexican government launched this Tuesday a call to hire 13,765 local doctorsafter the controversy generated by the decision of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to employ 500 Cuban specialists to cover remote regions of the country.

The plan for “immediate hiring and with attractive salaries” is for doctors who decide to provide their services “where they are most needed, in remote areas, in areas of high marginalization and poverty,” said the director of the Mexican Social Security, Zoé Robledo , during the president’s morning conference.

Interested parties may apply until June 3 in 15 of the country’s 32 states, the official explained. Among the most requested specialties are that of internist, with 1,753 places; emergency physicians, with 1,728, and gynecology and obstetrics, with 1,572, Robledo said.

The hiring of Cuban doctors generated the rejection of Mexican trade associations, which considered it a discriminatory act. But López Obrador justified it by alleging that there is a deficit of 50,000 general practitioners and specialists in Mexico and that many of the local professionals are reluctant to be assigned to remote or difficult-to-reach areas.

The leftist president explained that foreigners will also be able to participate in this new call, but that priority will be given to Mexican professionals to fill the places “as far as possible.”

López Obrador again attacked those who criticize the use of Cuban doctors, whom he thanked for their support during the covid-19 pandemic.

“It is vile that for political, ideological reasons, for conservatism, for a retrograde way of thinking, it is disqualified” to those professionals, he added.

López Obrador requested the hiring of his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, during a visit to Havana on May 8, in which it was also agreed to buy pediatric vaccines against covid-19 from the island.

*With information from AFP.

