With each passing week, a new episode of Spy X Family is released towards fans looking to see the animated part of creation coming from the mind of Tatsuya Endo. And to celebrate all this, special images are being shared on the official Twitter account, including posters and concept art.

The first of them comes from the author of the franchise himself, with an image in which we see together Loid Y Anya, implying the use of his determination to accomplish a mission. This is complemented by the girl’s high school classmates, who from the first moment have bothered her until the girl unleashes her fury before them.

Welcome to Eden School! pic.twitter.com/cxeVTZwj60 — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_la) May 21, 2022

An illustration was also released that will be a prize for all those who acquire the blu ray either DVDthis shows us the family Forge complete with an explosion behind them. But that’s not all, since some conceptual arts emerged that may interest more than one fan who wants to know everything about the franchise.

the fever of Spy X Family It hasn’t been unleashed for long, but since the manga became popular, fans haven’t missed this fake family story week after week. Little by little, their mission is taking more shape, and most importantly, their relationship of total detachment is having a stronger connection with the development of the plot.

His fame has come so far that even the creator of Attack on Titan he already paid them a tribute on paper.

Via: Twitter