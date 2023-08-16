Authorities of the Government of Mexico warned this Tuesday that the cloudy bands of low pressure with cyclonic potential, located off the coast of Oaxaca, will cause clouds and rain in the states of Chiapas, Guerrero and Oaxaca, in the south of the country, and it is expected that During Wednesday the system will intensify to Tropical Depression Nine-E.

The phenomenon, which could evolve to the tropical storm hilary and it is not ruled out that it impacts Baja California Sur as a hurricanewould register winds of up to 62 kilometers per hour (km/h) and its center would be located approximately 400 kilometers (km) from the coast of Oaxaca, the coordinator of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico, Alejandra Méndez Girón, reported in a conference. .

Colombian Marta Granados completes more than three months missing in Mexico

Dozens of bodies found in crime houses in the Mexican state of Veracruz

Mexico: young man dies after cowardly attack with a knife on his birthday

In addition, he pointed out that, during the afternoon-night of Tuesday, the low pressure will maintain its movement towards the west-northwest, parallel to the coasts of Oaxaca, and that its cloudy bands will cover Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero“where they will cause very strong to punctual intense rains.”

Later, on Wednesday evening, “the tropical depression Nine-E It could intensify into a tropical storm, which would bear the name of Hilary and would be located off the coast of Guerrero, with winds of 63 to 118 km/h. Its center would be located 450 km from the coast of that state.

“Hilary could reach the category of hurricane, off the coasts of Colima and Jalisco, with winds greater than 119 km/h; its center would be located approximately 450 km from the coast and its cloud bands will cause very strong to intense rains in Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit,” said the head of the SMN.

According to forecasts, it is expected that, starting Friday morning, “Hilary will move in the direction of the Baja California Peninsula. It is forecast that on Saturday morning it will generate wind, rain and waves in Baja California Sur.

Méndez Girón said that “a possible impact from the center of the system in Baja California Sur during the weekend is not ruled out, for which reason he asked the population to be aware of its trajectory and evolution, through official information.”

He announced that, during the weekend, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the Baja California Peninsulaand that as the system passes, very strong to intense rains are expected in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa, as well as strong winds and waves of 2 to 4 meters on their coasts.

He explained that, from August 15 to 22, accumulated rainfall of 150 to 200 millimeters (mm) is expected in Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán and Oaxaca; from 200 to 250 mm in Colima and Jalisco; from 100 to 150 mm in Nayarit and Sinaloa, as well as from 75 to 150 mm in Baja California Sur.

To date, seven named cyclones have formed from the current Pacific hurricane season, where Adrian, Beatriz, Calvin, Dora, Eugene, Fernanda and Greg have emerged this year, none with damage in Mexico.

He Government of Mexico predicted in May the formation of up to 38 named cyclones in the 2023 season, of which 5 would impact the country.

Of that number, between 16 and 22 systems could occur in the Pacific Ocean, and between 10 and 16 in the Atlantic.

EFE