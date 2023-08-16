What is going on in football Saudi Arabia in recent days it seems surreal, several clubs in the Saudi Professional League sign the best stars in the world and are paying astronomical salaries.

The plan for the clubs in the Saudi Pro League is to promote their local football to attract the attention of big names on the international scene.

Without a doubt, one of the big names that has landed in Saudi Arabia in recent months is that of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in exchange for 200 million euros a year.

The Portuguese star earns a total of 400 million euros in the two seasons in Middle Eastern football. And it is that the figures of the ‘CR7’ contract are impressive, a month he earns 16.6 million euros, numbers that several Premier League stars earn in a year.



Another case is that of the French Karim Benzema that after accepting the tempting offer that came from Al-Ittihad of the Professional League of Saudi Arabia, that he will pocket 200 million euros a year, the same salary earned by his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Karim and Cristiano were not the only international figures who were tempted by the mega offers from the Saudi Pro League, the other great signing was N’Golo Kantewho earns 100 million euros per season.

It is the same salary that the Brazilian would have neymarwho has just been confirmed as a new player in the Arab league for 100 million euros per year.

According to data from le Parisien, other players who arrived with large salaries are Mané, for 40 million euros; the English Henderson, by 40; Mahrez, for 35, and Koulibaly, for 30 million.

In the top of the best paid in the world. they are only outside the arabic framework Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

