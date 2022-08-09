Court of Auditors: “More resources do not correspond to development capacity”

From the Court of Auditors comes a clear alarm signalon Pnrr something is not working as it should. The Italian bureaucracy has absorbed the PNRR well but there are some difficulty in expense management. The analysis that emerges from the report approved by the Central Control Section of the Court of Auditors on the management of state administrations. According to the accounting magistracy – reads the Messaggero – there are in fact “substantial critical issues” And “considerable difficulties in budget of the individual administrations “. Enough to postpone any final opinion to the end of the year. There Court of Auditors reported the results of the analyzes carried out, through qualitative and quantitative sampling, on the state of implementation of 31 out of 45 of the interventions included in the Pnrr.

In this perspective, – continues the Messenger – the Court he underlined «the persistence of considerable difficulties in the budget of the individual administrations, demonstrating that one greater availability and a greater use of resources does not automatically correspond to real capabilities of development. “Despite the positive formal data – it is highlighted by the judges – they emerged in the sectors examined substantial critical issuesin a context, such as the current one, which has seen a change in the economic and financial framework compared to initial predictionsresulting in the emergence of elements of uncertainty destined to influence the rise in costs of realization of some projects“.

