Mexico, the “Racepect” campaign against catcalling was launched

“These boos throughout the day were definitely embarassing“. Lewis last year Hamilton he did not mince words in receiving the welcome he received in Mexico during the weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The criticism hit the organizers of the Grand Prix, who responded by launching the campaign “Racepect” to prevent this type of attitude.

Racepect, the social post

This is the advertising of the campaign by the official account of the Grand Prix, which chose the Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa to convey its message.

#F1 It’s passion, competence and rivalry, sometimes with braking on the track it’s easy to express the passion for incorrect form. That’s why we launch the movement #with the aim of fomenting respect among those who conform to this great community.🤝 pic.twitter.com/QCosGL9hX8 — Mexico Grand Prix 🇲🇽 (@mexicogp) October 2, 2023

Not just Hamilton

The preventive action of the organizers of the Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday 29 October does not only concern Hamilton. Compared to last year, in fact, the negative comments of Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko against Sergio Perez, the undisputed idol of the Mexican crowds, have multiplied.

The risk for the race is therefore that of having a double target, or that the insults are directed towards Marko alone, considering how the rivalry between Hamilton and Red Bull is now put “on pause” by the poor competitiveness of Mercedes, which is now he is only thinking about the 2024 season. At stake is also the international consideration of the Mexican Grand Prix and the permanence of the event at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, scheduled until 2025. Without Perez to drag the crowds and with the strong demand for organize competitions on other continents as well.