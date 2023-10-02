Football | EIF advances to the Veikkausliiga – the decisive match saw a great goal

EIF secured Ykkönen’s victory by defeating TPS in the second-to-last match.

From Raasepor EIF wins the men’s first division and will be promoted to the Veikkausliiga next season.

EIF secured promotion in the penultimate round, when it defeated Turku Palloseura with 3–1 goals in an away match on Monday. EIF has played in the main football league, in 1933.

The result meant that the dreams of Gnistan, who hails from Oulunkylä, Helsinki, were dashed.

Gnistan now has to face the promotion qualifiers against the second-last placed team in the Veikkausliiga. Gnistan, the runner-up of the first upper series, will face the winner of the match in the qualifiers, where the third and fourth of the upper final series will play.

The winner of this match will face the 11th ranked team in the Veikkausliiga in a two-part promotion, the winner of which will play in the Veikkausliiga next season. Two rounds before the end, Kotka KTP is in the place of the Veikkausliiga qualifier.

There is still one big question mark hanging over EIF’s rise. The club does not meet the Veikkausliiga’s conditions requirement for the stadium, i.e. a covered grandstand for at least 1,500 spectators.

If the club does not meet the league license requirements in terms of conditions when applying for a license for the next season, the club can still be granted a transition period of up to two years. This two-year exception can only be granted for stand capacity and lighting.

of the EIF the hero in Turku was a striker Abdoulaye Kante, who scored two goals for the visitors and started one. He scored the third hit Stanislav Efimov.

The opening goal of the match was already seen in the sixth minute. The demolition ball of the TPS defense fell to Kante, who smashed a wonderful shot into the top corner.

TPS’ equalizer came with an almost equally handsome shot. Linus Rönnberg had forgotten to be free in the penalty area, and after a little bounce, he cannoned the ball right into the roof of the goal.

The break was tied at 1-1.

In the second half, EIF was close to taking the lead on several occasions. After about an hour Lucas Kaufmann shot from an open spot to the post, and five minutes later Noah Lundstrom to the upper bar.

In the end, Kante struck in the 78th minute and Efimov four minutes later, and EIF got to celebrate promotion.