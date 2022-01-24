The Ministry of Culture of Mexico City, through the Trust for the Promotion and Development of Mexican Cinema in Mexico City (PROCINE), opens nine calls to grant direct support to filmmakers based in the capital who present content on the subject of the transformation of the post-pandemic film industry.

Professionals from the academic and audiovisual media, teachers and/or researchers, film clubs and community exhibition projects, as well as festivals and film shows based in and based in Mexico City, may participate.

Read more: The CDMX, at a yellow traffic light, will not close economic activities

The calls are aimed at professionals from the academic and audiovisual media, teachers, researchers, as well as film clubs and community exhibition projects, as well as festivals and film shows in the areas of research, development, production, post-production, equipment, exhibition, promotion and immersive, interactive and multiplatform audiovisual narrative projects.

The Trust calls researchers to create content with the theme “Reconfiguration of film distribution and consumption in Mexico City from the pandemic caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV-2)”, with which seeks to promote the development of Mexican cinematography in the capital.

The support will also be granted to the production and production of short films that narrate the ravages, impacts and consequences that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused to infants and young people in the face of confinement and a new normality, as regards related issues. with the educational and cultural rights of children and adolescents, such as school dropout, distance education, spaces for coexistence, among others.

Interested creators will also be able to address the issue of gender-based violence in the audiovisual industry, an issue that PROCINE has promoted due to the latent concern of the violence perpetrated against women and sexual dissidents in the capital’s audiovisual community, and which , in 2021, was materialized in the documentary series “Filmic Resistances”, produced by the PROCINE women’s team.

It is also contemplated to give support to strengthen the equipment and dissemination of film clubs, community spaces and housing units, in order to promote film culture, raise the quality of exhibition and contribute to citizen coexistence.

In the field of promotion, development and exhibition of the seventh national art, festivals and exhibitions that take place in the city during the months of March to December 2022 are invited to present their projects.

Know the benefits

The selection of projects that will obtain the economic benefit will be in charge of an evaluation body made up of professionals from the cinematographic and audiovisual media, whose decisions are autonomous and binding. The support granted ranges from 50,000 to 750,000 pesos for projects only in Mexico City.

The nine calls will have staggered closing dates from February 24 to April 7, 2022, noting that registration for them can be done online for the first time. The bases of each support can be consulted at https://procine.cdmx.gob.mx/:

Read more: FGJ-CDMX investigates the exhumation of a newborn in Iztapalapa: it could be a baby found in Puebla

“Support for the promotion and exhibition of Mexican cinema in Mexico City through festivals and film shows 2022”.

“Support for the post-production of feature films in Mexico City 2022”.

“Support for the creation of immersive, interactive and multiplatform audiovisual narratives 2022”.

“Support for the development of film projects for feature films 2022”.

“Support for research that promotes the development of Mexican cinematography in Mexico City 2022”, with the theme “Reconfiguration of film distribution and consumption in Mexico City from the pandemic caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS -Cov-2)”:

“Support for equipping and disseminating cultural spaces that promote and disseminate Mexican cinema in Mexico City. (film clubs, community spaces and housing units in Mexico City) 2022”.

“Support for the production and realization of short films with the theme: Gender violence in the audiovisual medium 2022”.

“Support for the production and realization of short films, with the theme: The educational and cultural rights of children and adolescents during the 2022 pandemic.”

“Support for the production and realization of short films with a free theme 2022”.