The CEO of investment analysis house SaraInvest Marco Saravalle already started his career in the financial market while still studying Economics. Since then, he has accumulated more than 20 years of experience in the sector, having worked at the largest financial institutions in the country.

He is the guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, programrama focused on the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte. In it, Saravalle talks about how he started investing, mistakes and successes, in addition to the thesis he follows to choose his investments and what he values ​​in each asset.

It also tells the day-to-day of an analysis house. “It is a very intense routine, as it demands constant updating of the scenario of a very dynamic market, which changes all the time”, he reports. “And you have to be close to the companies we indicate.”

Saravalle also points out the most sought after product by customers today and guides how to make money even when the market is down. “It is important to cover all types of assets. That way, if the client had a 50% loss in one portfolio, he can have a 20% gain in another. And that’s how you adjust your goals.”

In addition, he talks about whether there are still good opportunities in the financial market, especially capital markets. “The scholarship is very cheap, so it has a lot of potential, even in a difficult year. Whoever looks forward two or three years will grow a lot, double in size.”

