The Secretary-General of the League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, affirmed, in his name and on behalf of the association’s bodies, councils and councils around the world, that this terrorist group continues its systematic crime against civilians and civilian objects, and the threat of its terrorism threatening security and stability in the region is escalating in the international security system. .

He stressed the importance of the international community’s initiative to take a decisive stance against these terrorist crimes that exploit the commitment of the Arab coalition to support legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Islamic and humanitarian values ​​and its commitment to international laws and norms in the face of Houthi terrorism.

Al-Issa renewed the association’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates towards the terrorist attacks of the sectarian Houthi militia, and their support in all the measures they take to preserve their security and the safety of their citizens and residents.