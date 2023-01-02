BCriminals have killed at least 14 people in an attempted prison storm in northern Mexico. Ten security guards and four inmates were killed when attackers in armored vehicles drove up to the detention center in Ciudad Juárez on the US border and opened fire. as the Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua announced.

Thirteen other people were injured in the attack on Sunday. According to media reports, the aim of the attack was to free prisoners. At least 24 prisoners managed to escape during the fighting.

One of the most dangerous cities in the world

Violence is common in Mexican prisons. Many of the often overcrowded prisons are controlled by criminal gangs. Shortly before the attack on the detention center, gunmen in Ciudad Juárez attacked several police officers, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Four suspects were arrested and two others killed.

With a rate of 85 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, Ciudad Juárez is on the List of the most dangerous cities in the world currently in fifth place. The city of 1.5 million has suffered for years from the violence of drug cartels fighting for control of smuggling routes to the United States.