The Nintendo Switch OLED It will be available in international markets on October 8, 2021. Although it has been mentioned that this console will also arrive in Mexico this year, at the moment there is no official information from the Great N. However, a store in our country seems to have mistakenly leaked some of the information that many of us are waiting for.

According to the official GamePlanet site, the Nintendo Switch OLED will cost $ 10,999 pesos, an amount greater than what many expected. Unfortunately, a release date is not provided. Although the store mentions that the console will be available on October 8, this is most likely a bug. It is important to note that the normal Switch is also listed at $ 10,999 pesos here, so there is a possibility that the price of the new model is something momentary.

Although at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo, This means that it is only a matter of time before the OLED Switch is finally available in our region.. We hope to have more details in the near future. In related topics, you can check our review of Metroid Dread here.

Editor’s Note:

The OLED Switch might not be the revision many were hoping for, but for those who haven’t switched consoles since 2017, this will be a great buy. However, it is very possible that the price of $ 11 thousand pesos is not so attractive for many, especially considering that the biggest novelty of this model is the OLED screen, and the performance improvements that were expected are not present.

Via: GamePlanet