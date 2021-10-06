The series Netflix South Korean Squid Game has seen a remarkable reception, which has brought it in a very short time among the most watched titles on the platform and in these days the public is showing appreciation with original works such as the case of the cosplay of M4STIFF, which brought the creepy robotic doll from the thriller to life.

For those who have not yet watched the nine episodes of the serial, it focuses on the battle royale genre, where 456 people in a serious economic situation find themselves in a macabre prize game with enough money at stake to be able to live at ease.

Competitors will have to put their lives at risk in an attempt to make it through rounds consisting of unscathed games generally associated with childhood with fatal implications. If you had looked Squid Game, by clicking on this link you will find our review of the entire season.

The series quickly became a great success, also starring word of mouth and advice from the people who devoured it. The appreciation led viewers to make gods original works dedicated to the product, just like in the case of M4STIFF, the cosplayer who made the costume of the huge mechanical doll present within the episodes. You can see below the photo with the original.

I sewed this ouffit around 3am today, just in case it wasn’t obvious from the stitching and imperfect footwear. I didn’t even have time to watch the series, but I had to do this cosplay because I love seeing Koreans to the fullest.

As can be seen from the description of the post, the costume was made in a hurry and with little notice, but it certainly has achieved the desired effect. Given the entrancing reception from the public, we shouldn’t be surprised when the next halloween we saw many people replicating the doll’s costume Squid Game.

Recall that all nine episodes are available on Netflix, but the boom in ratings could bring some legal trouble to the company. Link to our dedicated article to find out more.