Mexico City.- Diego Coccaafter four months as director of the Mexican Soccer Team, was separated from his position when closing the activities of the Concacaf League of Nationstournament that the three settled for third place by being left out in semis by the regional rival, USAin a sultry way Las Vegas, Snowfall.

Mexico he sinned of a weak football in defense and erratic in attack, in the Allegiant Stadiumuntil having to concede three goals in 90′, something that did not happen against a team of concacaf for 50 years, a matter that Diego Cocca tried to forget days later in the match for the third and fourth against Panama.

The strategist did not have in mind to submit his resignation that same day, as he assured that a project was being created that was on the right track but in the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) they did not give him the time and patience he needed to help the Tricolor from inside.

last night in Third Grade SportsNMás program, headed by Denise Maekerthe issue of the papelón of the Mexican team in it ‘Final Four’. André Marín, -Fox Sports journalist-, was the first to speak to specify that Diego Cocca ceased to be the Mexico coach since the defeat against Stars and Stripes.

«He says that when everything is bad it can always be worse, that happened to the The Mexican Futbol selection. Diego Martin Cocca lost work on thursday Las Vegas. With USA who usually beat Mexico in a counterattack, they were blocking us in a set piece error, but no, now USA It surpasses you in all comparisons,” he said.

In addition, the columnist also stated that Mexico I no longer had any direction Diego Cocca after what happened in the house of the raiders, where it was played with a semi-empty stadium against Panama last Sunday. “With cocca We weren’t going anywhere anymore and they panicked when they saw the stadium stands completely empty,” he said.

On the other hand, André Marín doubts that the National selection I arrived to world from 2026 with Jaime Lozanowho will take the interim position in the next Gold Cup 2023but it is clear that it is the one indicated to raise the emotional state of the mexican players.

«Jaime Lozano I don’t know if it will reach the world CupWhat is clear to me is that to raise the spirits of the players there is no one better than Jaime, who has already worked with many of these players. football players in Olympic Games to try to have a good result, I don’t know whether to be championbut it does aspire to something better in the next gold Cup», he concluded.