It hits theaters on June 21st Elementalsbranded movie Pixar with protagonists elemental characters divided into the four classic elements earth, water, fire and air. The cantankerous stoker Ember Lumen (Valentina Romani in the Italian dub) and the aquatic sensitive Wade Ripple (Stefano De Martino) by chance they find themselves collaborating to save Ember’s shop from closure, in an affair that will lead them to collide with their character differences and with their nature of opposite elements.

After a long lean period for Pixar, between direct-to-Disney+ releases and a muted Lightyear, will this film win over audiences and bring the studio back on top?

The city of the elements

Let’s start with the positive notes. L’visual aspect is certainly the strong point of the film: the colorful Element City offers suggestive and original locations, while i secondary characters, very sacrificed in terms of plot, are memorable thanks to their aesthetic charisma and particular skills. Among the most interesting aspects are certainly the various ways in which the characters use their element according to need, such as the possibility for Ember to create glass objects by fusing sand, or the ability of Gale cloud to create air bubbles to breathe underwater.

From a technical point of view, Pixar does not deny itself with amazing animations especially as regards the details of the flames and the reflections of light on the water. A context, in short, which gives uniqueness to the film (which perhaps does not start with the most original of premises) and which involves the viewer, creating an imaginative imagery which perhaps deserved more study. Unfortunately, however, not all that glitters is gold.

A lukewarm plot

If the characters work and the technical level is worthy of the best Pixar, the plot of Elementals is a bit poor and, at times, disappointing. Ember Lumen is a young stoker from Fire Town, the district where most of the stokers seem to live, who aspires to succeed his father in the management of the family shop. Following an accident he meets the inspector Wade Ripple who, after reporting the shop for irregularities, decides to help her to avoid closing the business.

To succeed, Ember will have to leave Fire Town for the first time and enter the city, where the stokers are frowned upon by some due to the destructive nature of their element. Wade’s kindness and strong empathy will lead Ember to reconsider prejudices of his family towards the other elements, summarized in the mantra «the elements do not mix». In discovering others and their differences, the young protagonist will also learn a lot about herself, and she will finally find her place in the world.

A story, in short, with gods strong and universal messages: acceptance and celebration of differences, family love, the importance of believing in one’s abilities and finding one’s own path. Sure, messages already covered in countless animated films, but evergreen. So where is the problem? Simply, the plot doesn’t offer much else. Disney and Pixar animated feature films have always been educational in nature, but the messages conveyed are usually accompanied by a compelling and adventurous story. In the case of Elementals, however, the whole plot focuses on the difficulties of impossible love between Ember and Wade, fire and water, and on the young stoker’s indecision about her future.

The plot proceeds by expedients and more or less unrelated scenes, and the only ones threats (Disney, Pixar, where are the villains? ed) are not handled with the necessary pathos. If in a movie like Zootopia the theme of diversity was addressed in a context similar to a police thriller, or in a film such as Oceania the young Vaiana finds her place in the world in an adventure on the edge of the sea (to cite two relatively recent examples), in Elementals the imagination stops at the aesthetic side, with a dull, static and bite-free texture. The same dynamics concerning the emotional climax of the story are a bit forced, with the coherence of the plot that seems to bend to the need to have a touching moment that aims to move the audience.