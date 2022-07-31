The winner of this year’s International Guitar Competition, Eddy Ramirez, accompanied by the Director of the Festival, Ramón Vergara, and the Councilor for Culture, Diego Jesús Boluda. / Jose Luis Pinero

The II International Guitar Contest, held from July 25 to 30 in the city of Mula, was successfully closed with public attendance. A festival where the quality of the soloists stood out with 28 guitarists from 8 countries and three different continents.

Mexican guitarist Eddy Ramírez was the winner of the II International Guitar Competition, as decided by the jury, made up of great masters of Spanish classical guitar. Ramírez will be able to offer a concert in the next edition of the festival, in addition to receiving a financial contribution and a classical guitar.

The second prize was shared between the Catalan, Emma Campas, and the Canarian, Airan de Vera. The latter also won the prize for the interpretation of the obligatory theme of the contest ‘Escenas sobre el Castillo de Mula’, the work of the composer and guitarist Javier Salvador, paying tribute to the castle for its fifth centenary. The young prize was also divided between two guitarists, the French Louis Deslile and Lucie Astruc.

The patio of the San Francisco Convent hosted the festival concerts that began on Monday, July 25, with an exhibition by the students of the Asunción Asensio de Alcantarilla Guitar School. On Tuesday, July 26, the concert was offered by Alex Garrobé. On Wednesday it was the turn of Mexican José Daniel Salceda, who was the winner of last year’s I International Guitar Contest. On Thursday, Javier Riba was in charge of the concert and on Friday the concert was offered by the five finalists of the Contest. Ending on Saturday at the Lope de Vega theater, with Andrea González Caballero.

The Mula International Guitar Contest, despite its youth, is part of the summer circuit of guitar festivals in the national territory and has outstanding recognition in the international arena. Throughout the week, workshops and morning activities were held for the participants in the guitar competition. A great event where culture, tourism, gastronomy and heritage played a leading role in the life of the municipality around the sound of the classical guitar.

The Councilor for Culture and Historical Heritage, Diego Boluda, was present at the closing ceremony, along with the director of the festival and head of the Triángulo Armónico association, Ramón Vergara, as well as the concert performers of the week and a large audience.